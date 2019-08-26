Alvopetro Announces Block 57 Exploration Well Results

CALGARY, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSX-V: ALV; OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that we have completed drilling our 57(A1) well, located on Block 57 in the Recôncavo basin in the State of Bahia, Brazil. The 57(A1) well reached a total measured depth of 1,499 metres and did not discover commercial quantities of hydrocarbons. Alvopetro is in the process of abandoning the wellbore. The 57(A1) well satisfies our exploration work commitment on the block, subject to the approval of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels of Brazil.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and the construction of strategic midstream infrastructure.

