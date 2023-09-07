Alvopetro Announces August 2023 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August 2023 sales volumes and an operational update.

August 2023 Sales Volumes

August sales volumes averaged 1,852 boepd, including natural gas sales of 10.6 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales ("NGLs") from condensate of 84 bopd, and oil sales of 8 bopd, based on field estimates. Of the total natural gas sales of 10.6 MMcfpd, 9.9 MMcfpd was from our Caburé field, with 0.7 MMcfpd from our Murucututu field. Natural gas production from our Murucututu field declined from 0.9 MMcfpd in July to 0.7 MMcfpd in August and we are evaluating alternatives to improve the productive capability of the field.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales: August 2023 July 2023 Q2 2023 Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:





Caburé 9,891 10,697 10,759 Murucututu 665 872 510 Total Company natural gas (Mcfpd) 10,556 11,568 11,269 NGLs (bopd) 84 90 92 Oil (bopd) 8 - 5 Total Company (boepd) 1,852 2,018 1,975

In connection with a temporary reduction in end user consumption, our offtaker, Bahiagás, has provided notice to reduce natural gas nominations for the remainder of September to approximately 8.5 MMcfpd, and as such, we are expecting a reduction in September natural gas sales.

Operational Update

In July we spud our 183-A3 well on our Murucututu natural gas field. Alvopetro initially drilled to a total measured depth of 1,614 metres but encountered hole stability problems drilling the intermediate section within the Pojuca Formation in the intermediate 12 1/4" hole section. We were able to successfully recover the directional drilling assembly and return it to surface and we then initiated a sidetrack from 800 metres. We completed drilling this sidetracked intermediate section to 1,707 metres and we are in the process of cementing this section in place. Our plan is to drill the well to 3,600 metres and we now expect to complete drilling operations in October.

On our Bom Lugar field, following an extended maintenance program on our contracted completions rig, we have now initiated completion operations of our BL-06 well. We expect to have the well on production later this month.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

bbls = barrels boepd = barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day bopd = barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day BRL = Brazilian real m3 = cubic metre MMBtu = million British thermal units Mcf = thousand cubic feet Mcfpd = thousand cubic feet per day MMcf = million cubic feet MMcfpd = million cubic feet per day Q2 2023 = three months ended June 30, 2023

BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected timing of certain of Alvopetro's testing and operational activities including the expected timing of drilling the 183-A3 well and testing the BL-06 well, expected timing of production commencement from the BL-06 well, exploration and development prospects of Alvopetro, and expected natural gas sales and gas deliveries under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning testing results of the BL-06 well, equipment availability, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of global pandemics and other significant worldwide events, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 587.794.4224, Email: [email protected], www.alvopetro.com, TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF