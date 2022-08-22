Alvopetro Announces 182-C1 Well Results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that we have suspended testing at the 182-C1 well on our 100% owned and operated Block 182 in the Recôncavo basin. During the testing operation we perforated the entire 25m of net pay section of the well on tubing conveyed perforations in an underbalanced condition. No formation flow was observed after the initial perforations. We injected 124 barrels ("bbls") of 15% hydrochloric acid to remove possible near wellbore damage. We then removed the liquid from the wellbore with a jet lift operation using nitrogen and coil tubing. After recovering 231 bbls of the initial 303 bbls of brine and acid we discontinued operations, due to lack of progress in removing any further liquids. We have not recovered any hydrocarbons from the wellbore and will continue to monitor the wellbore pressure from surface, but expect to permanently abandon wellbore in the future.

The primary and secondary targets of the 182-C1 well were the Agua Grande and Sergi Formations, respectively. Based on open hole logs, the 182-C1 well encountered net pay in the Agua Grande Formation very close to the main bounding fault and the well crossed over the fault before encountering the secondary target in the Sergi Formation. We plan to drill a follow up well, 182-C2, to assess the Agua Grande reservoir quality and to target the Sergi Formation further east from the bounding fault. We expect to spud the 182-C2 well later in August.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning exploration and development prospects of Alvopetro and the expected timing of certain of Alvopetro's operational activities. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning testing results, equipment availability, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations.

