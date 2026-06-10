Alvian Networks Selects Amazon Web Services as the Cloud Foundation for Its Critical Infrastructure Trust Platform

HAMILTON, ON, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Alvian Networks today announced that it has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the cloud foundation for its critical infrastructure trust platform.

Alvian builds technologies that help critical infrastructure operators improve confidence in the timing, telemetry, and event data used to operate increasingly interconnected and automated systems. The company's Trust Stack platform is designed to help organizations validate timing integrity, produce defensible event records, and improve operational trust across telecommunications, energy, transportation, and government environments.

As Alvian expands deployment of its platform, AWS provides the cloud infrastructure required to support secure operation, scalability, and future growth.

"Critical infrastructure operators are becoming increasingly dependent on distributed systems, automation, and data-driven decision making. When operators cannot confidently determine what happened, when it happened, or whether the information they are relying on can be trusted, risk increases. Our mission is to make time and physical events explicit, measurable, and trustworthy. We selected AWS because it provides the security, reliability, and scalability required to support the next generation of infrastructure trust services."

- Ryan McCann, Founder and CEO, Alvian Networks

Alvian's vision is a world where time, events, and evidence can be trusted.

For more information, visit www.alviannetworks.com.

About Alvian Networks

Alvian Networks is a critical infrastructure technology company focused on trusted timing, event validation, and operational trust. The company develops technologies that help infrastructure operators improve confidence in the information used to monitor, operate, and protect increasingly interconnected and automated systems.

Making Time and Events Trustworthy Again.





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SOURCE Alvian Networks