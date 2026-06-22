Alvian Networks Establishes US Operations in Buffalo, New York, Reinforcing Cross-Border Commitment to Critical Infrastructure Security

HAMILTON, ON and BUFFALO, N.Y., June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Alvian Networks today announced the formal establishment of Alvian USA Inc., its wholly owned US subsidiary, with operations based at 1 Seneca Street, 29th Floor, Buffalo, New York 14203.

Alvian builds technologies that help critical infrastructure operators improve confidence in the timing, telemetry, and event data used to operate increasingly interconnected and automated systems. The Alvian Trust Stack platform is designed to help organizations validate timing integrity, produce defensible event records, and improve operational trust across telecommunications, energy, transportation, and government environments.

The decision to establish US operations in Buffalo reflects Alvian's belief in the enduring strength of the Canada-United States partnership. At a time when cross-border relationships matter more than ever, Alvian is committed to serving its growing base of American utility and infrastructure clients while deepening its roots in the communities its technology is designed to protect.

"The relationship between Canada and the United States is one of the most important partnerships in the world. We are not just two countrie ssharing a border, we are partners in trade, insecurity, and in the critical infrastructure that powers both of our economies. Establishing a presence in Buffalo is our statement that we believe in that partnership, and we are putting our investment where our values are. We are thrilled to be in Buffalo and serving clients on both sides of the border."

- Ryan McCann, Founder and CEO, Alvian Networks

Alvian worked with Invest Buffalo Niagara, the region's economic development organization, throughout the process of evaluating and establishing its US presence in Western New York.

"Alvian Networks' decision to establish U.S. operations in Buffalo Niagara reflects the strength of our region's cross-border business environment and our close economic ties with Southern Ontario," said Matthew Hubacher, Senior Vice President, Invest Buffalo Niagara. "As Alvian builds its U.S. presence and capacity over the next several years, Buffalo offers a strategic location, strong connectivity to Canadian and American markets, and an ecosystem well suited for companies serving critical infrastructure and technology-driven industries. We are pleased to have supported Alvian's evaluation of the region and look forward to being a resource as they continue to grow."

Alvian Networks will serve US-based critical infrastructure operators including electric utilities, telecom operators, and government networks, providing access to the Alvian Trust Stack, a platform that validates timing integrity, cryptographically signs critical events, and produces forensically defensible evidence records. Seneca One Tower, one of Buffalo's most prominent landmarks and home to a growing ecosystem of technology and innovation companies, reflects Alvian's long-term commitment to Western New York as a hub for its US operations.

The Alvian Trust Stack addresses a critical gap in modern infrastructure operations: the absence of a defensible, tamper-evident record of what happened, when it happened, and in what order. As critical infrastructure becomes increasingly automated and AI-driven, the integrity of timing data and event sequencing is foundational to operational reliability, cybersecurity resilience, and regulatory compliance.

Alvian's vision is a world where time, events, and evidence can be trusted.

For more information, visit www.alviannetworks.com.

About Alvian Networks

Alvian Networks is a critical infrastructure technology company focused on trusted timing, event validation, and operational trust. The company develops technologies that help infrastructure operators improve confidence in the information used to monitor, operate, and protect increasingly interconnected and automated systems.

Making Time and Events Trustworthy Again.

About Invest Buffalo Niagara

Invest Buffalo Niagara is the region's nonprofit, privately funded economic development organization representing the eight counties of Western New York.

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SOURCE Alvian Networks