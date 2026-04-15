Montreal-based Alumilex earns PHI certification for its new ALX2090 fixed and operable window system, marking a first for high-performance aluminum fenestration in Canada

MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Alumilex, a leading Canadian aluminum window and door manufacturer headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, today announced that its new ALX2090 fixed and operable window system has received Passive House component certification from the Passive House Institute (PHI), the world's leading authority on energy-efficient building standards.

Detail of operable ALX2090 window sill installed in a solid timber wall in accordance with Passive House Institute requirements. Speed Speed

A Canadian first, this certification reflects Alumilex's commitment to pushing the boundaries of aluminum performance and putting its ALX2090 series to the test against the most demanding standards in the industry. It significantly expands the availability of certified high-performance components for the Canadian construction market.

A New Benchmark for Aluminum Performance

Passive House certification requires a window system to achieve a window U-value (UW) of 0.80 W/(m²K) or less, along with hygiene requirements to prevent condensation risk (fRsi of 0.70 or higher). The Alumilex ALX2090 achieves a UW of 0.79 W/(m²K), surpassing the standard, with a certified installed U-value (UW,installed) of 0.84 W/(m²K) when installed using exterior insulation systems.

The system's high energy efficiency is achieved through an aluminum frame thermally broken with polyamide (0.3 W/m•K), aerogel-filled cavities (0.016 W/m•K), a 46.6mm triple-glazed unit, and a Swisspacer Ultimate warm-edge spacer. Together, these technologies contribute to airtightness, deliver stable thermal comfort, and significantly reduce the building's energy needs without sacrificing aluminum's durability and design versatility.

Serving the Canadian Market

PHI certification allows Canadian architects, contractors, and developers to specify a compliant, locally manufactured product, backed by Alumilex teams in Montréal and Toronto.

"This certification is the result of 2 years of hard work and a genuine belief that we could push our aluminum window system further than anyone expected. We're proud to be the first in Canada to get here.", said Tony Cacioppo, VP, Operations and Product, Alumilex.

The ALX2090's certification covers three validated installation types: exterior insulation (EIFS/ITE), light wood frame, and wood stud construction, reflecting the range of building assemblies used across Canadian residential and commercial projects.

Contributing to Sustainable, Comfortable and Functional Construction

Beyond thermal performance, the ALX2090 delivers significant energy savings and contributes to a reduced carbon footprint over the building's lifetime by significantly lowering heating and cooling energy needs. As building codes across Canada continue their trajectory toward net-zero-ready requirements, certified high-performance fenestration components are becoming essential rather than optional. Alumilex's certification positions the company as a domestic supplier ready to meet these evolving demands.

About Alumilex

Alumilex is a Canadian manufacturer of high-performance aluminum windows, doors, and curtain wall systems. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, with offices in Toronto, Alumilex serves the architectural, residential, and commercial construction markets across Canada. For more information, visit alumilex.com.

About the Passive House Institute

The Passive House Institute (PHI) is an independent research institute headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. PHI provides third-party certification of building components and projects globally and has played a decisive role in the development of the Passive House concept, the world's leading energy efficiency standard in construction.

SOURCE Alumilex

Media Contact: Mélissa Hilaire | Agence V/TRI, for Alumilex | 514-962-6467 | [email protected] | agencevtri.com | alumilex.com