The public consultation session will be rescheduled at a later date

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alto open house originally scheduled to take place in Gatineau on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 has been postponed due to severe weather concerns.

Out of caution and to ensure the safety of employees and members of the public, the open house will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Alto team looks forward to welcoming members of the community once a new date is confirmed. Additional details will be shared as soon as they are available.

More information on the public consultations, including the option provide feedback online, can be found on Alto's dedicated consultation portal – Shaping the Canada of tomorrow with high-speed rail | Alto Project.

About Alto

Alto is a Crown corporation dedicated to building the largest public infrastructure project in Canada's recent history – the country's first ever, reliable and frequent high-speed rail network. With stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Québec City, this project will connect millions of Canadians living along the country's most densely populated corridor. Alto will bring cities and people closer together and create significant socio-economic benefits that will help generations to come. For more information, please visit our website altotrain.ca.

