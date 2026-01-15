Consultations offer the public multiple opportunities between January and March 2026 to engage with the project team and learn more about the initiative

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - On January 21, 2026 Alto is kicking off a three-month long public consultation process with more than 20 open house information sessions in various communities between Toronto and Quebec City, 8 virtual sessions, and a dedicated online information platform.

This consultation process also includes a dedicated Indigenous consultation that has already begun, supporting Alto's commitment to building respectful relationships with Indigenous communities along the corridor. Significant progress has already been made through early engagement efforts, including co-designed tools, technical briefings, and collaboration agreements.

The launch of public consultations marks a concrete step forward in the project's development and pre-construction phase. Input gathered will help inform the selection of the rail network alignment and station locations, while guiding efforts to minimize impacts, promote inclusivity, and strengthen local benefits.

The conversations initiated through these public consultations will continue as Alto advances the project in partnership with Indigenous communities, municipalities, and public institutions. From design and environmental studies to construction and long-term operations, each step will be underpinned by a commitment to reconciliation, sustainability, and lasting community benefits. These efforts will consider the diverse realities of both rural and urban communities, including landowners and farmers.

Quotes:

"The launch of public consultations is an important milestone for the Alto High-Speed Rail project. By engaging Canadians early, and by working in partnership with Indigenous communities, we are ensuring this project is shaped by local knowledge, environmental responsibility, and shared priorities. This work will help lay the foundation for a modern transportation network that creates good jobs, supports economic growth, strengthens regional connections, and delivers lasting benefits for communities along the corridor."

-- The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Public engagement is a cornerstone of the Alto project. Through broad consultations with Canadians, including meaningful dialogue with Indigenous communities, we will ensure that every voice is heard in shaping the future of transportation. By working collaboratively, we will build a rail network that reflects shared priorities, respects Indigenous rights and knowledge, and delivers lasting benefits for generations to come."

-- Martin Imbleau, President & CEO, Alto

Full details on consultation dates, formats, and participation options are available on Alto's website.

Key Facts:

Public consultations on the corridor will take place from January to March 2026, offering multiple ways for Canadians to participate, including:

More than 20 in-person open houses/information sessions in as many communities and cities, offering opportunities for direct, person-to-person interactions at a pace that suits each participant



8 virtual information sessions offered at different times to provide flexible participation options



An online portal providing constant access to information and engagement opportunities: https://www.altotrain.ca/consultation-platform

Dedicated consultation activities are scheduled to ensure meaningful participation and dialogue with Indigenous communities, including technical briefings.

Feedback gathered during the public consultation will help shape the rail network's alignment, which will be defined later in 2026. A second round of consultation will then be held to review and refine the proposed alignment.

About Alto

Alto is a Crown corporation dedicated to building the largest public infrastructure project in Canada's recent history – the country's first ever, reliable and frequent high-speed rail network. With stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Québec City, this project will connect millions of Canadians living along the country's most densely populated corridor. Alto will bring cities and people closer together and create significant socio-economic benefits that will help generations to come.

For more information, please visit our website altotrain.ca.

