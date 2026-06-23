Alto and Cadence Launch Market Engagement for Canada's High-Speed Rail Project

Procurement to Create Major Domestic Opportunities

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Alto's partner Cadence has launched a market engagement process for Canada's high-speed rail network to present the proposed early procurement activities, anticipated work packages, and timelines for the first phase of construction between Ottawa and Montreal.

This marks a significant step in delivering a world-class transportation system for Canadians and signals the beginning of meaningful economic benefits and long-term opportunities for Canadian businesses.

Cadence invites local and international companies to learn more about the procurement process for the project. Businesses can engage directly with Cadence at upcoming information sessions in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal this July. Expressions of interest will follow, inviting companies to formally indicate their interest in delivering the project's most significant components.

These activities are designed to help industry prepare for and participate in the various formal procurement processes in 2026, 2027 and beyond.

Cadence created a dedicated section at the following address to share information on procurement opportunities: https://cadence.info/en/procurement.

ABOUT CADENCE

Cadence is a Canadian-led multinational team of companies that brings together world-class expertise in designing, financing, building, operating, and maintaining large-scale, complex rail infrastructure. It includes CDPQ Infra, AtkinsRéalis, SYSTRA Canada, Keolis Canada, SNCF Voyageurs and Air Canada. In collaboration with Alto, the team will contribute technical and commercial expertise to support key project milestones and to inform the Government of Canada's final investment decision. For more information on Cadence, visit https://cadence.info.

ABOUT ALTO

Alto is a Crown corporation dedicated to building the largest public infrastructure project in Canada's recent history – the country's first ever, reliable and frequent high-speed rail network. With stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Québec City, this project will connect millions of Canadians living along the country's most densely populated corridor. Alto will bring cities and people closer together and create significant socio-economic benefits that will help generations to come. For more information, please visit our website altotrain.ca.

SOURCE Cadence

Media contacts: Cadence: [email protected]; Alto: [email protected]