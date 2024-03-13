MONTREAL, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga"), a global leader in the electrification of powersports, is proud to announce that it is now a supplier of electric snowmobiles for Alterra Mountain Company ("Alterra"). Alterra is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and transitioning its snowmobiles to electric to achieve carbon neutrality across its North American mountain destinations.

Protecting the mountains for generations to come

A Taiga Nomad electric snowmobile at Steamboat Ski Resort, an Alterra Company destination (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

Change is coming, and with it, a shift towards sustainable practices in the heart of winter tourism. "We know the impacts of climate change are threatening the mountain lifestyle and activities we love," said Darcie Renn, VP of Sustainability at Alterra Mountain Company. "That's why we're committed to efforts to protect the mountains for generations to come. Transitioning some of our snowmobile fleet to Taiga's electric snowmobiles was a great choice for us to expand our on-mountain EV fleet and propel us forward in our ambitious carbon reduction journey."

NomadTM Performance goes beyond mere transportation; it symbolizes a dedication to reducing carbon emissions while elevating on-mountain operations.

"Following testing across 15 of their iconic mountain destinations, we're proud to continue to support Alterra in their lower-carbon mission," said Sam Bruneau, CEO and Co-Founder at Taiga. "Not only are the Nomad snowmobiles contributing to reducing emissions but doing so while lowering operating costs and delivering uncompromising performance."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the movement toward sustainable mountain operations and underscores both Alterra and Taiga's commitment to accelerate the transition to electric off-road vehicles to protect winter adventures for future generations.

"We've been using our Nomad snowmobile for three months and have put it through its paces across the mountain," says Éric Gadoua, Mountain Operations Director at Tremblant, an Alterra Mountain Company destination. "While our guests have been loving their odourless and quiet ride, our operations team is equally impressed with their performance and reliability."

The perfect sport-utility snowmobile with quiet, emission-free operations

Nomad, the world's first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile is a game-changer for mountain operations and ski resorts. This versatile sport-utility snowmobile is emission-free and operates quietly, ensuring that the natural beauty of the area isn't disturbed by loud revving or exhaust fumes. Additionally, it requires no powertrain maintenance and doesn't require gas or oil, making it a cost-effective option over time. The ideal winter workhorse, Nomad offers a range of up to 100km and boasts an impressive towing capacity of 511 kilograms (1,125 pounds)*.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world's largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world's most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio are Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Taiga's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the customers' experience and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as those described in Taiga Motors's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of Taiga Motors's annual information form filed on March 30, 2023, available on Taiga's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

* Specifications are given for informational purposes only based on Taiga's testing. Metrics (such as weight, range, speed, acceleration and battery life) may vary based on the environment, terrain, weather conditions, local regulations and final build of the ordered product.

