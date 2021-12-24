CAMPBELLTON, NB, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane reductions on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for repair work during the following period:

from Saturday, January 1, 2022 , at midnight to Tuesday, March 15, 2022 , at midnight (24 hours a day, 7 days a week)

During this period, the lanes will be reduced to one lane of traffic with signallers or traffic lights. One sidewalk will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians at all times. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

