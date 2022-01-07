KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane reduction on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

Monday, January 10 , to Thursday, January 13 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

During this period, the lanes will be reduced alternately, and two flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

There will be a temporary sidewalk diversion to ensure access to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

