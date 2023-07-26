CAMPBELLTON, NB, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Thursday, July 27 , to Friday, August 11 , from 7 pm to 6 am

During this period, 1 lane will be kept open at all times in alternating directions. Motorists can expect short delays.

Cyclists and pedestrians will not be affected; 1 sidewalk will remain open at all times.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]