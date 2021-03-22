Alternating lane closures on Chaudiere Crossing Français
Mar 22, 2021, 14:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be alternating lane closures on the Chaudiere Crossing during the following periods:
- from Wednesday, March 24, to Friday, March 26, from 9 am to 3 pm
- from Monday, March 29, to Friday, April 2, from 9 am to 3 pm
- from Monday, April 5, to Friday, April 9, from 9 am to 3 pm
- Saturday, April 10, from 7 am to 5 pm
- from Monday, April 12, to Friday, April 16, from 9 am to 3 pm
- Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20, from 9 am to 3 pm
During these periods, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.
Please note that, on April 10, all lanes may need to be closed for a short period of time. In this case, delays may be up to 20 minutes.
The sidewalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
