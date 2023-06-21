HAMILTON, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for emergency repair work during the following periods:

Wednesday, June 21 , from 9 am to 3 pm

Thursday, June 22 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During these periods, 3 lanes will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic. There will be 2 flagpersons on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during these periods, and marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]