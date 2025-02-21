KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for maintenance work during the following period:

Tuesday, February 25 , from 10 am to 2 pm

During this period, 1 lane will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists may encounter delays.

The sidewalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services: https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html