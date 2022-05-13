PEMBROKE, ON, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the Des Allumettes Bridge for repair work during the following period:

from Monday, May 16 , to Friday, May 20 , from 8 am to 5 pm

During this period, one lane will be closed alternately. Portable signalers (signalization lights) will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists may encounter delays.

Pedestrians and cyclists will not be affected.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]