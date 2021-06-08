GATINEAU, QC , June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists, pedestrians and cyclists that there will be closures of the sidewalks and deviation of the lanes (Gatineau- and Ottawa-bound lanes) and cyclist paths on the Bronson Channel Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing during the following periods:

on Thursday, June 10 , and Friday, June 11 , from 7 am to 8 pm

from Monday, June 14 , to Friday, June 18 , from 7 am to 8 pm

During these periods, only one sidewalk will remain open alternately and the cyclist paths will be combined with diverted vehicular lanes. Cyclists and motorists will therefore have to share the road for a distance of approximately 350 metres. Although no lanes will be closed to vehicles, motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

