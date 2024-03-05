Alphi Capital announces its partnership with K2 Fasteners

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Alphi Capital ("Alphi"), a lower middle market private equity firm based in Toronto, Ontario, is pleased to announce its partnership with K2 Fasteners ("K2"). Founded in 1989, K2 is a national master distributor of stainless steel and other corrosion resistant fasteners. Headquartered in British Columbia, K2 has five branches in BC, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia. K2 is known for its wide selection of stainless steel and other industrial purpose fasteners and its highly technical sales team who provide exceptional customer service.

Aymen Clark, said, "We are excited to partner with Alphi and look forward to growing K2 to the next level. Our team is proud of its history of delivering first class service to our loyal customers. By partnering with Alphi and leveraging its team and resources, we are eager to explore new opportunities for K2."

"Alphi is proud to partner with K2. The Clarks and Gerry Romak have built a terrific company with an excellent reputation in the fastener market," said Thecla Sweeney, Partner at Alphi Capital. "We look forward to continuing to build on this legacy during this next phase of growth through investments in K2's people, capacity, and geographic reach."



About Alphi Capital:

Alphi Capital is a Toronto-based private equity firm founded in 2022 by Andrew Fortier and Thecla Sweeney. Alphi targets investment opportunities in the Canadian lower middle market – focusing on business services and high return on invested capital businesses. Alphi brings a programmatic approach to value creation through data analytics, sales force growth, and the execution of buy and build strategies.

About K2 Fasteners:

K2 Fasteners was founded in 1989 by Bert and Hana Clark who were later joined by their partner Gerry Romak in 1991. K2 provides customers throughout North America with access to a large variety of stainless steel fasteners, alloy steel fasteners, and other corrosion resistant hardware materials.

