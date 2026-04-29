Alliance REIT Launches Acquisition Initiative to Expand Toronto's Missing Middle Housing Supply

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Alliance today announced the launch of a targeted acquisition initiative to expand its portfolio of "missing middle" housing across Toronto--an increasingly vital and undersupplied segment of the city's residential market.

Alliance REIT creates housing by acquiring underutilized properties such as century-old, single-family or mixed-use buildings and transforming them into boutique multi-unit buildings. Alliance has more than ten years of experience, having converted over thirty properties into hundreds of units and managing them all at near-full occupancy with a waitlist for new residents.

The initiative builds on over a decade of focused execution by Alliance REIT as it continues its strategy of transforming underutilized properties into thoughtfully designed, boutique multi-unit rental housing in Toronto's most desirable neighbourhoods.

Building a Product That Performs Across Cycles

In a market defined by uncertainty, Alliance REIT remains anchored to a simple philosophy: create housing that people actively choose to live in--and that performs across market cycles.

"Rather than trying to predict the market, we focus on delivering a product that is in demand in any environment," said Hooman Tabesh, CEO of Alliance REIT. "We are creating housing at the intersection of location, livability, and scarcity--and that is what drives our long-term performance."

This approach has enabled the REIT to maintain strong occupancy, achieve rent resilience, and steadily grow income--even amid broader market volatility.

Addressing a Structural Housing Gap

Toronto continues to face a fundamental imbalance: strong demand alongside a persistent shortage of high-quality, well-located, and attainable rental housing.

While much of the market has focused on high-rise development or traditional single-family housing, Alliance REIT has remained focused on the "missing middle"--three- to eight-unit residential buildings integrated into established neighbourhoods.

Through this initiative, Alliance REIT will continue to target underutilized properties in high-demand, transit-oriented neighbourhoods, converting and densifying them into boutique multi-unit residences that align with how people want to live today.

A Proven, Disciplined Model

Alliance REIT's vertically integrated platform--spanning acquisition, development, and property management--enables consistent, high-quality execution.

By controlling the full lifecycle of each asset, the REIT delivers:

Efficient and disciplined project execution

Consistent design and construction quality

A differentiated rental product that drives sustained resident demand

This model has positioned Alliance REIT as an early mover and established operator in the missing middle segment.

Positioned for the Next Phase of the Market

Alliance REIT believes the current environment presents a compelling opportunity to scale its strategy.

With softened asset values, reduced competition from traditional capital, and increased availability of underutilized properties, the REIT is positioned to acquire and develop assets at attractive bases--while maintaining strict underwriting discipline.

To support this initiative, Alliance REIT is also expanding its capital base, aligning long-term investment capital with a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

"Periods like this tend to create the best opportunities for long-term investors," added Tabesh. "We've spent the past several years strengthening our platform and balance sheet. This initiative is about deploying that strength--and partnering with aligned capital--into a market that is setting up for the next phase of growth."

An Invitation to Property Owners and Partners

As part of this initiative, Alliance REIT is actively seeking acquisition and partnership opportunities across Toronto.

The REIT welcomes conversations with:

Private property owners

Real estate professionals

Potential joint venture partners

"Our approach is long-term and relationship-driven," said Tabesh. "We care deeply about the neighbourhoods we operate in. Every project we undertake is designed to enhance the community and create homes that people genuinely value."

About Alliance REIT

Alliance REIT is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, intensifying, and managing boutique multifamily rental housing in the city's most desirable neighbourhoods.

Through the transformation of underutilized properties into high-quality multi-unit residences, Alliance REIT delivers a differentiated housing product that combines design, livability, and operational excellence--generating durable income and long-term value for residents and investors alike.

SOURCE Alliance REIT

Media Contact: Alliance REIT, [email protected], www.alliancereit.com; Joey Lieberman, Media Relations Officer, [email protected]