Reimagining Toronto's Neighbourhoods: Alliance REIT Accelerates Boutique Multiplex Revival Across the City

With expanded zoning and soft market pricing, Alliance accelerates its decade-long strategy of restoring and converting underused century-old buildings into boutique, neighbourhood-focused rental multiplexes.

In June, the City of Toronto expanded its zoning framework, building on its prior approval of four-plexes to now permit five- and six-unit multiplexes in Toronto and East York neighbourhoods. This initiative reinforces a development strategy that Alliance REIT has believed in and acted on for nearly a decade: that neighbourhood-oriented multiplexes are an integral part of the city's housing future. They strengthen communities and make it possible for more Torontonians to live in the neighbourhoods they love.

At Alliance, our strategy is centred on repositioning, enhancing, and transforming underused and dilapidated buildings in Toronto's core neighbourhoods. These properties are revitalized into boutique, highly sought-after multiplex apartments. We go to great lengths to preserve the century-old character while upgrading them with top-of-the-line modern amenities. In doing so, we keep well-built structures out of landfills, add meaningful gentle density, and preserve the unique feel and character of each of our neighbourhoods. By investing in and adding onto existing buildings, we bring new housing online faster, at a lower cost, and with far less environmental impact than traditional ground-up construction.

Across Toronto, a multitude of properties sit underutilized, vacant, and in disrepair. With thoughtful conversion and modernization, these existing buildings can house more residents and strengthen neighbourhoods. These overlooked buildings represent one of Toronto's largest untapped housing opportunities.

While the city's zoning update has opened the door to gentle densification, high construction and financing costs continue to challenge new purpose-built rental developments. These projects carry significantly higher costs and timelines that stretch for years. In contrast, Alliance's approach provides a capital-efficient, environmentally friendly, and time-efficient path forward by acquiring existing properties and stabilizing them within a much shorter time frame.

Additionally, the recent real estate market correction has created a rare and time-sensitive opportunity to meaningfully scale our execution. In the past, acquisition opportunities for existing infill properties for multiplex development were limited due to inflated purchase prices. Today, we're seeing a broader range of entry points that offer strong value and align closely with Alliance's defined geographic focus and financial criteria.

With the foresight to maintain very low leverage over the previous market cycle, Alliance is well positioned to take advantage where others are pausing or deleveraging. Across Toronto, undervalued conversion opportunities continue to surface, that with the right focus can be developed to deliver both much-needed housing supply for the city and stable returns to unitholders.

"This is the moment when our belief in Toronto translates into action," said Hooman Tabesh, CEO of Alliance REIT. "If you believe in this city, now is the time to invest in it. By reimagining what already exists, we can increase density faster, protect neighbourhood character, and create long-term value for our residents, neighbours, investors, and the city itself. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take advantage of a softer market and deliver quality housing through boutique, character-filled apartments in turn-of-the-century buildings located in some of Toronto's most desirable neighbourhoods."

With a decade of experience delivering boutique hard loft conversions, Alliance is well positioned to capitalize on current market opportunities. Revitalizing underutilized turn-of-the-century properties creates long-term value for residents and investors alike, while helping address Toronto's urgent need for quality housing.

Upcoming Webinar: Looking Ahead- Toronto's Next Real Estate Cycle

To continue the conversation, Alliance REIT will host a live webinar, "Toronto's Next Real Estate Cycle: A Market Defined by Focus," on November 19th. The discussion will examine how policy reform, market shifts, and disciplined capital deployment are shaping the next phase of Toronto's multi-residential housing cycle.

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zQM2lbWITgmuayTYccbBog.

About Alliance REIT

Alliance REIT is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, revitalization, and management of boutique multiplex rental properties in Toronto's most desirable neighbourhoods. Through adaptive reuse and disciplined investment, Alliance delivers modern, character-rich housing solutions that enhance communities and generate long-term value for unitholders. Alliance REIT is an open-ended fund, RRSP and TFSA eligible and available on Fundserv using purchase code BEL900 Series A & BEL904 Series F.

At Alliance REIT, we believe that renting should not mean sacrificing on comfort and service. We take genuine pride in not only providing a unique and elevated place to live, but an experience of home for all our residents. For more information, please visit www.AllianceREIT.com.

