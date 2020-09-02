All-New Hyundai Tucson Adds Revolutionary Redesign

The all-new Tucson's world premiere press conference will be streamed online around the world on September 15 th at 9:30 a.m. KST. The livestream, a teaser video and images are available at hyundai.com and Hyundai's social media channels.

For its fourth generation, Hyundai took the all-new Tucson to the next level of automotive design, making it the first C-SUV in its class to be available in two different dimensions, while sharing the same name.

"The mission of 'Sensuous Sportiness' is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved. With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai's unstoppable forward momentum," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Tucson's advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry's most competitive segment."

Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design identity, first introduced on the new Elantra, brings an emotional punch to Tucson's avant-garde 'Parametric Dynamics' design theme.

