The announcement is headlined by the third-generation Grom, this fun and enjoyable model gets a thorough makeover for 2022. Introduced in some markets last fall and now bound for Canada, 750,000-plus units have been sold worldwide. The Grom has spawned an impressive subculture of excitement-seekers, the new model is certain to keep the Grom enthusiast community in Canada thoroughly engaged.

Striking new bodywork gives a bold new look, while a peppy new engine features fifth gear, for added performance across a wide range of riding situations. Not lost in the redesign are the Grom's amazing gas mileage, low operating and maintenance costs, attention to detail and Honda's legendary reliability.

2022 Grom

The iconic Grom rounds an important corner this year, emerging from its extensive makeover as a more refined, and easier to ride machine. A more efficient engine now has a fifth gear for increased versatility, while a flatter seat accommodates varying rider heights. The fuel capacity is increased from 5.5 litres to 6, for added fun between stops, and a full-featured LCD display makes it easy to take it all in. Standard and ABS versions are available in a striking white, red and blue tricolour, with stylish graphics and a yellow shock spring, plus a gold finish for the wheels, brake calipers and fork.

Colours

Pearl White Horizon (Tricolour)

MSRP

$3,899



ABS: $4,099

Available: May 2021

https://motorcycle.honda.ca/model/naked/Grom

2021 NC750X

An exciting blend of practical and performance-minded updates increase the benefits and capabilities of the venerable 2021 NC750X. Already applauded for its versatility, the model's engine now has more power, plus a higher redline and revised gearbox ratios for exciting response at low rpm. Throttle-by-wire opens the door to three riding modes and a refined Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system, while also helping the bike maintain its standout fuel efficiency. Paired to these performance gains is an all-new frame and sharper styling, 6kg of weight reduction, plus practical improvements like a larger up-front storage compartment, 30 mm lower seat height, more protective windscreen and LED lighting. Available in both manual-transmission and DCT versions.

Colour: Grand Prix Red

MSRP

$9,799



ABS: $10,799

Available: May 2021

https://motorcycle.honda.ca/model/adventure/nc750xa

2021 CB1000R Black Edition

An updated 2021 CB1000R builds on its Neo Sports Café looks with a more aggressive stance and blacked-out appearance. CB1000R is engineered to stand out from the crowd, its designers having moved away from the supersport-derived big-naked formula and focused instead on a well-rounded package that blends form and function. That approach continues for 2021, the CB1000R featuring a tighter, sleeker design and more aggressive stance, along with revised settings for a smoother power delivery. New, eye-catching features include a 5-inch, thin-film-transistor (TFT) display, reshaped headlight, restyled wheels and a USB charging socket under the seat. The model's name also gets a "Black Edition" suffix to match the blacked-out components, and it also features a wind screen, passenger-seat cover and quick shifter.

Colour: Graphite Black

MSRP: $15,799

Available: May 2021

https://motorcycle.honda.ca/model/naked/cb1000r

For more information on Honda motorcycles in Canada, visit - https://motorcycle.honda.ca/

Honda Canada Motorcycles

Honda Canada Inc. was established in 1969 and is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides in Canada. The Honda Canada Motorcycle Division is responsible for sales, marketing, and operational activities for these products through authorized Honda dealers. For more information on Honda Canada powersports products, please visit: https://motorcycle.honda.ca/ .

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]

Related Links

www.honda.ca

