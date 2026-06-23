All in One, Beyond One: Sungrow launches Residential ESS PowerHarbor

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, unveiled PowerHarbor, its brand-new all-in-one residential ESS, at Intersolar Europe 2026. The system offers flexible 10–30 kW power ratings and 6–10 kWh battery module options, with storage expandable up to 120 kWh.

Beyond a conventional all-in-one system, PowerHarbor sets a new benchmark in residential energy with three industry-first innovations that redefine flexibility, intelligence, and reliability for residential energy systems:

Sungrow launches Residential ESS PowerHarbor

The industry's first real 10 kWh stackable module

The industry's first Mini backup solution

The industry's first Mini AI solution

Boost Your Solar Savings & Maximize Self-Consumption

Capture More Solar with Up to 1.6x PV Charging : PowerHarbor supports up to 1.6x PV-to-battery charging and 0.66P battery charging/discharging capability -- up to 32% higher than conventional 0.5P systems. Equipped with Sungrow's patented PID ZERO® technology, it suppresses solar panel degradation by day and recovers lost performance by night, keeping PV at peak output and safeguarding long-term energy yield.

: PowerHarbor supports up to 1.6x PV-to-battery charging and 0.66P battery charging/discharging capability -- up to 32% higher than conventional 0.5P systems. Equipped with Sungrow's patented PID ZERO® technology, it suppresses solar panel degradation by day and recovers lost performance by night, keeping PV at peak output and safeguarding long-term energy yield. Reliable Operation from −20 ° C to 50 ° C: Dynamic tariffs, VPP participation, and changing household demand require frequent battery charging and discharging. PowerHarbor's thermal design supports repeated high-power operation in ambient temperatures up to 50°C, with intelligent low-temperature heating down to −20°C. Models up to 15 kW also feature fanless operation below 35 dB(A).

Dynamic tariffs, VPP participation, and changing household demand require frequent battery charging and discharging. PowerHarbor's thermal design supports repeated high-power operation in ambient temperatures up to 50°C, with intelligent low-temperature heating down to −20°C. Models up to 15 kW also feature fanless operation below 35 dB(A). Handle Uneven Three-Phase Loads with up to 150% Output: Up to 150% three-phase unbalanced output can support high-demand appliances such as EV chargers and heat pumps, even when household demand is unevenly distributed across phases. This helps homeowners use more solar power directly in the home instead of limiting output.

Plug-and-Play, 6–120 kWh Capacity on Demand

PowerHarbor's modular, plug-and-play architecture simplifies both installation and future expansion. Each battery module is built on industry-leading 314 Ah large-format cells. The industry's highest-power module-level DC-DC conversion lets homeowners freely mix 6–10 kWh modules for a wider range of capacity combinations and pair new units with existing ones, so capacity can scale with demand without replacing batteries that still hold value.

It can also be deployed as separate inverter and battery units and is compatible with Sungrow's existing SHT and SHRS inverter series, enabling more flexible system deployment and expansion.

Forecast-Based Energy Management, Integrated Backup Hardware

AI Energy Forecasting, Automatically Cut Your Bills: Through its built-in display and the upgraded iSolarCloud platform, PowerHarbor gives homeowners intuitive visibility and control. The plug-in iHomeManager Mini leverages AI to integrate weather, generation, and load forecasts, optimizing every kilowatt-hour while ensuring full transparency in system decisions. Paired with Shelly smart-home devices, it extends intelligent energy management across the entire home.

Through its built-in display and the upgraded iSolarCloud platform, PowerHarbor gives homeowners intuitive visibility and control. The plug-in iHomeManager Mini leverages AI to integrate weather, generation, and load forecasts, optimizing every kilowatt-hour while ensuring full transparency in system decisions. Paired with Shelly smart-home devices, it extends intelligent energy management across the entire home. Five Essential Backup Functions in One Compact Unit: PowerHarbor is paired with EnergyBridge, its companion mini backup solution -- up to 99% smaller by volume than a conventional gateway. This compact five-in-one design integrates a changeover switch, circuit breaker, meter, bypass switch, and current transformer (CT) into a single unit -- cutting installation time by up to one hour and reducing labor, wiring, and hardware costs by as much as 12%.

Protection for the System, Energy Data, and the Home

From Cell to System, Ultimate Safety Built In: From cell-level control and AFCI 3.0R arc-fault protection to active fire suppression and an explosion-resistant structural design, PowerHarbor is engineered to detect and contain risks at the source. Combined with IP66 ingress protection and C5 corrosion resistance, it delivers reliable performance even in harsh environments.

From cell-level control and AFCI 3.0R arc-fault protection to active fire suppression and an explosion-resistant structural design, PowerHarbor is engineered to detect and contain risks at the source. Combined with IP66 ingress protection and C5 corrosion resistance, it delivers reliable performance even in harsh environments. Full Data Compliance, Energy Data Stays Yours: PowerHarbor is built on Sungrow's established data-compliance framework, certified to multiple ISO/IEC standards. The solution safeguards both system integrity and data privacy, ensuring that energy data remains secure, transparent, and under homeowner control.

Serving more than three million households worldwide, Sungrow leverages its global experience to deliver ever more advanced residential energy solutions. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to empowering homeowners to achieve true energy independence with greater value, flexibility, intelligence, and reliability.

* PowerHarbor early access is now open. Visit Sungrow at Booth B3.310, Intersolar Europe 2026, to experience its innovations firsthand.

Sungrow

Ava Liu

[email protected]

SOURCE Sungrow