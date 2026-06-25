Sungrow Showcases All-Star Renewable Energy Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) supplier, showcased its latest innovations in solar power, energy storage, EV charging, and green hydrogen at Intersolar Europe 2026, held from June 23–25 in Munich. Sungrow unveiled breakthrough products and comprehensive energy solutions designed to accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable energy future. Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage system received the Smarter E Award 2026 during Expo.

Driving Innovation with Industry-Leading Product Launches

Sungrow booth at Intersolar Munich 2026 PowerTitan 3.0 achieved the Smarter E Award

PowerHarbor: Residential All-in-One ESS (10~30kW/6~60kWh)

Beyond a conventional all-in-one system, PowerHarbor sets a new benchmark in residential energy with three industry-first innovations that redefine flexibility, intelligence, and reliability for modern homes . These include the industry's first real 10 kWh stackable battery module; iHomeManager Mini, the first mini AI-powered energy management solution enabling simple and intuitive daily control; and EnergyBridge, a pioneering mini backup solution ensuring uninterrupted power during grid outages while significantly simplifying installation and reducing costs.

Beyond a conventional all-in-one system, PowerHarbor sets a new benchmark in residential energy with . These include the industry's first real 10 kWh stackable battery module; iHomeManager Mini, the first mini AI-powered energy management solution enabling simple and intuitive daily control; and EnergyBridge, a pioneering mini backup solution ensuring uninterrupted power during grid outages while significantly simplifying installation and reducing costs. Sungrow Next-Gen High-power C&I Inverter SG125CX-P3

Designed to meet the evolving demands of commercial and industrial PV projects, the SG125CX-P3 combines high energy yield, advanced system-level protection, and intelligent O&M capabilities in this powerful solution. The SG125CX-P3 achieves 98.5% efficiency, supports 40A 2-in-1 input current for high-power modules, and uses Global MPPT scanning to boost energy yield by up to 2%. The inverter features AFCI 3.0+ for accurate arc fault detection (40A, 600m), PV-to-ground fault protection (15ms response), and intelligent 2-in-1 string-level disconnection (20ms). Module-level insulation fault localization reduces inspection and maintenance time by up to 95%.

Designed to meet the evolving demands of commercial and industrial PV projects, the SG125CX-P3 combines in this powerful solution. The SG125CX-P3 achieves 98.5% efficiency, supports 40A 2-in-1 input current for high-power modules, and uses Global MPPT scanning to boost energy yield by up to 2%. The inverter features AFCI 3.0+ for accurate arc fault detection (40A, 600m), PV-to-ground fault protection (15ms response), and intelligent 2-in-1 string-level disconnection (20ms). Module-level insulation fault localization reduces inspection and maintenance time by up to 95%. SG510HX String Inverter and MV turnkey solution for PV Plants

The new SG510HX String Inverter and MVS turnkey solution deliver system-level innovation across the full lifecycle of PV plants . It enhances cost efficiency with a 1000V AC architecture, long-string large-block design, AI-based power distribution, and off-grid commissioning, significantly reducing COD timelines. It strengthens safety and reliability with Smart Shutdown Solution 3.0 and coordinated protection between the inverter and MV system. It enables advanced grid-forming performance with <5 ms flexible inertia support and millisecond-level response across the 0.1-100 Hz range. Moreover, the integrated Smart O&M features further improve efficiency and reduce long-term O&M costs.

The new SG510HX String Inverter and MVS turnkey solution deliver . It enhances cost efficiency with a 1000V AC architecture, long-string large-block design, AI-based power distribution, and off-grid commissioning, significantly reducing COD timelines. It strengthens safety and reliability with Smart Shutdown Solution 3.0 and coordinated protection between the inverter and MV system. It enables advanced grid-forming performance with <5 ms flexible inertia support and millisecond-level response across the 0.1-100 Hz range. Moreover, the integrated Smart O&M features further improve efficiency and reduce long-term O&M costs. PowerMatrix: Redefining System-Level PV-Storage Integration

PowerMatrix™, a next-generation energy system built on five core innovations, including multi-port topology, native PV-storage integration, distributed control, reconfigurable energy paths, and source-level grid-forming. It delivers source-level stability while maximizing the efficiency and economic performance of utility-scale PV projects, and effectively manage the variability and complexity of modern PV systems.

Delivering Scenario-Based Solutions for a Sustainable Energy Future

S+ Energy Storage Multi-Scenario White Paper

At the exhibition, Sungrow released its S+ Energy Storage Multi-Scenario White Paper , introducing a new framework for energy storage deployment centered on three core principles: Scenario, Synergy, and Sustain . Different scenarios require distinct capabilities. Standardized products can no longer fully address diverse operating conditions, value priorities, or grid constraints. The White Paper calls for a shift from "applying products to scenarios" to "defining solutions by scenarios."

At the exhibition, Sungrow released its , introducing a new framework for energy storage deployment centered on three core principles: . Different scenarios require distinct capabilities. Standardized products can no longer fully address diverse operating conditions, value priorities, or grid constraints. The White Paper calls for a shift from "applying products to scenarios" to "defining solutions by scenarios." PowerStack: On&Off-Grid Solar-Storage Solution for C&I

Sungrow's PowerStack solution features both DC-coupled and AC-coupled architectures to address the diverse needs of new-build and retrofit projects. Powered by Sungrow's full-stack in-house development and factory pre-integration, the solution delivers seamless on&off-grid switching, lower backup power costs, and intelligent management. It also provides stable and sustainable energy assurance for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications worldwide.

Additional Booth Highlights

Sungrow introduced iNexGrid All-Scenario Microgrid Solution , which covers typical microgrid scenarios including mining, AIDC, commercial & industrial areas, and off-grid islands. With the theme "Full Connectivity, Borderless Empowerment," it deeply integrates Sungrow's self-developed PV, wind power, energy storage, hydrogen energy, EV charging, and cloud platform products. Built around PowerTitan 3.0 grid-forming energy storage and the Nexus-M100 microgrid controller, it establishes a Five-Layer System Protection from pre-emptive steady-state protection to minute-level grid self-recovery.

, which covers typical microgrid scenarios including mining, AIDC, commercial & industrial areas, and off-grid islands. With the theme "Full Connectivity, Borderless Empowerment," it deeply integrates Sungrow's self-developed PV, wind power, energy storage, hydrogen energy, EV charging, and cloud platform products. Built around PowerTitan 3.0 grid-forming energy storage and the Nexus-M100 microgrid controller, it establishes a from pre-emptive steady-state protection to minute-level grid self-recovery. Sungrow has redesigned its iSolarCloud App around a customizable, user-first "Energy Cockpit." Powered by AI-driven algorithms, it turns complex data into intuitive, actionable insights. Combined with a new gamified sustainability system, the App transforms into an engaging, intelligent companion for energy management.

around a customizable, user-first "Energy Cockpit." Powered by AI-driven algorithms, it turns complex data into intuitive, actionable insights. Combined with a new gamified sustainability system, the App transforms into an engaging, intelligent companion for energy management. Sungrow Hydrogen highlighted the MegaFlex "Plant-as-a-Product" green hydrogen production solution , an advanced flexible technology designed to optimize plant efficiency and significantly reduce the Levelized Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH) for global developers.

, an advanced flexible technology designed to optimize plant efficiency and significantly reduce the Levelized Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH) for global developers. At the Booth, Sungrow also held a ceremony recognizing the successful conformity assessment conducted by the notified body TÜV Rheinland (NB No. 1008) in accordance with the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542.

Sungrow's Growing Presence in Europe

For more than 19 years, Sungrow has continued to expand its footprint across Europe through localized sales, technical support, and after-sales services. Today, the company operates with more than 900 employees, over 25 local offices, two R&D teams and three Training & Technology Competence Centers across the region, and is reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting Europe's clean energy transition.

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XuKaiping, [email protected], 15950573048