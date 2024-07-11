WillScot and Pacific Life to join Alithya for a client panel discussion

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce its participation for the 14th year at ODTUG Kscope, a global conference of the Oracle Development Tools User Group to be held this year at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee, from July 14-18.

The Inaugural Oracle-ODTUG Executive Summit will take place during Kscope24 to bring together Oracle executives and clients to explore how organizations are navigating a successful journey to the cloud and furthering their technology transformations.

Alithya is a sponsor and will host an exclusive event at Nashville's oldest winery. WillScot and Pacific Life will join Alithya for a client panel discussion at the Executive Summit to share their transformative Oracle EPM journeys. Additionally, in one of over a dozen Alithya-hosted technical sessions, Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) will partner with Alithya to share its experience moving from on-premise to Oracle Cloud.

Quote from Mike Killeen, Senior Vice President, Technology & Strategy, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"Alithya's participation at ODTUG Kscope24 is an opportunity for us to connect with clients, Oracle users, and our partners at Oracle, and we look forward to this conference each year to celebrate client successes and share their stories with attendees. Kscope provides a stage to help companies better understand the power of Oracle technology and the ways it can be used to create solutions to solve specific business problems and meet corporate goals and objectives."

About ODTUG Kscope24

ODTUG Kscope offers a dynamic experience and a unique learning environment for attendees, with over 250 technical sessions, hands-on training, all-day symposiums, and networking with Oracle experts. With almost a dozen learning tracks covering many technical content topics, ODTUG Kscope is the premier educational conference for Oracle technology users, attracting Oracle experts from all over the globe.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

SOURCE Alithya Canada inc.

