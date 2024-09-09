ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announces its participation in Oracle CloudWorld 2024, to be held from September 9th to 12th at The Venetian Conference and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Showcasing success in Oracle Cloud applications implementation, Alithya will co-host an information session in collaboration with its client, McKesson, a key player in health and life sciences that works with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services that make quality care more accessible and affordable.

The presentation, titled 'From Servers to the Stratosphere: McKesson's Journey from On-Premises to Cloud', will be held on Tuesday, September 10th, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The session will highlight significant achievements resulting from McKesson's migration to Oracle Cloud and plans for a fully capable, cloud-based future.

Quote from Mike Feldman, Senior Vice President, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"McKesson and Alithya have a long-standing partnership, and the modernization of their systems is a valuable story to share to help other companies see the benefits of Oracle Cloud solutions. McKesson's quantitative results demonstrate how partnering with Alithya yields tangible benefits."

Alithya, an Oracle CloudWorld 2024 sponsor, will have booth 74 in the exhibition hall throughout the event.

For more information about Oracle CloudWorld 2024, please visit https://www.oracle.com/cloudworld/.

For more information about Alithya's Oracle cloud implementation services, please visit https://www.alithya.com/en/technologies/oracle/oracle-cloud-applications.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

For more information: Benjamin Cerantola, Director of Communications, [email protected]