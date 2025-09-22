TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Alithya Digital Technology Corporation ("ADTC") has achieved Bronze-level status in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB). The certification recognizes organizations who demonstrate leadership in Indigenous relations and are actively committed to integrating economic reconciliation throughout their business operations with accountability.

"Achieving Bronze-level certification in the PAIR program marks an important step forward in our journey toward reconciliation with Indigenous communities, as it reflects Alithya's deep commitment and investment to foster respectful and collaborative relationships," said Nigel Fonseca, Senior Vice President, Ontario and Western Canada. "I would like to acknowledge the tremendous work of our PAIR working group, whose dedication and leadership continue to shape our approach and drive progress."

Since becoming a member of the CCIB in 2019, ADTC has continuously pursued initiatives that strengthen its engagement with Indigenous communities. This commitment has been demonstrated through sponsorship opportunities, the expansion of its supplier network to include Indigenous corporations, and supporting communities through employee participation in Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce events, among other Indigenous activities. While most active collaborations have been with the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation, this Alithya subsidiary is also working to raise awareness across the organization, which includes workshops and lunch and learn sessions hosted by its PAIR working group.

"Organizations sometimes underestimate their ability to make a real impact in advancing reconciliation, but Alithya has shown that meaningful progress is possible when there's genuine commitment and thoughtful action. I hope others follow their lead," said Tracy Primeau, Strategic Indigenous Advisor, OG7GES Indigenous Group, and Member of the Board of Directors, Ontario Power Generation.

Introduced in 2001, PAIR, formerly known as the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program, remains the premier corporate social responsibility program with an emphasis on Indigenous relations. Through the program and its verification process, the accreditation recognizes the value of strong relationships and the diverse opportunities and challenges that exist for those committed to equitable Indigenous economic participation. The program leverages independent Indigenous verifiers to validate performance and confirm the company's commitment, success, and impact in Indigenous relations.

For more information: Dominic Blais, Senior Advisor, Public Relations, [email protected]