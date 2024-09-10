MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is proud to disclose its fiscal 2024 ESG Report, with continued progress toward meeting its objectives.

Highlights:

Fiscal 2024 marked the furtherance of Alithya's commitment to doing the right thing:

Earned Carbon Care Certification ® in recognition of concrete actions to reduce our environmental impacts.

in recognition of concrete actions to reduce our environmental impacts. Reduced our carbon emissions by 23% to 977 tonnes of CO2eq.

Earned third consecutive Bronze-level Gender Parity Certification from Women in Governance.

Advanced to Phase III of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations Bronze Certification process.

Achieved 33% female representation on Alithya's current Board of Directors.

Received two OCTAS awards for Alithya's development of connected mirrors for a smart home administered by Fondation Les Petits Rois for residents living with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Quote from Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer at Alithya:

"Our commitment to doing the right thing is embedded in our DNA, as evidenced by the advancement of several of our ESG initiatives. It is also a testament to the unwavering dedication of our incredible teams, to whom I am deeply grateful. These endeavors are further reflected in Alithya's fiscal 2025-2027 strategic plan, which emphasizes our steadfast journey toward environmental, social, and governance responsibility and excellence, including taking steps to achieve carbon neutral certification."

To read Alithya's full ESG Report fiscal 2024, please visit our ESG Strategy webpage: https://www.alithya.com/en/investors/esg-strategy.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With gender parity and carbon care certifications already obtained, and in pursuit of Indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

