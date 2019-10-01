Alithya invests in IoT and Artificial Intelligence with the acquisition of Matricis Informatique Inc.

Matricis specializes in data integration in the healthcare, industrial and financial sectors

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in digital strategy and technologies, employing more than 2,000 highly qualified professionals offering enterprise solutions across Canada, the United States, and Europe, is proud to announce the acquisition of Matricis Informatique Inc. ("Matricis"), in consideration for class A subordinate voting shares and cash.

Founded in 1999, Matricis specializes in developing solutions that enable businesses to accelerate digital transformation through the leveraging of data. The company includes approximately 40 data scientists, engineers, and technology professionals who design advanced applications and systems using techniques derived from the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), a combination of the aforementioned (AIoT), and operational intelligence. The company has developed specialties in the healthcare, industrial, and financial sectors and has demonstrated sustained growth over the last few years.

"I am very pleased to announce this transaction, which expands Alithya's expertise in the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence spaces, for which there is a growing demand from clients" says Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alithya. "Matricis has built a solid reputation, and the expertise of its skilled professionals adds even more depth to our team in those areas. Matricis' expertise also enables us to offer a wider range of solutions to our healthcare, manufacturing, and financial sector customers, who represent three of our most important business segments."

"The business philosophy of a company's founders is what we look at when making acquisitions, and Matricis is a well-managed company with a long-term business vision, supported by the strong skillsets of experts who are among the best on the market," adds Raymond. "We are confident that the acquisition will add significant value to Alithya, its customers, and its shareholders, while providing renewed career prospects for Matricis employees."

"This is great news for Matricis customers and employees," says François Beaubien, Chief Executive Officer of Matricis. "The expertise that we have built within the company, thanks to the talent and creativity of our experts, can expand to new horizons now with the leverage that Alithya provides. The complementarity of Alithya and Matricis services will enable us to generate new business opportunities as companies seek to optimize the value of their data and to increase their operational efficiency." The company's two most senior executives, François Beaubien and Michel Simard, will join Alithya as Vice-Presidents and will continue to lead Matricis' operations, ensuring continuity in leadership, expertise, and client relationships.

Present in Canada, with activities primarily based in Quebec, Matricis has also developed intellectual property solutions which may contribute to increased diversification of Alithya's revenue streams, which should contribute to generating new revenue sources. The amount of the transaction is $7.2 million, and it will contribute immediately to Alithya's profitability on an adjusted basis.

About Alithya

Alithya is a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya employs more than 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of its customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. With corporate responsibility at the heart of management's approach, Alithya promotes good governance, workplace diversity and development, environmentally-friendly practices, and social engagement within the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

