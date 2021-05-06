TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) (« Alithya »), a strategy and digital transformation leader with more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe, announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract with a C$10 million dollars initial value for plant level Operational Technology cyber security consulting services in the North American manufacturing/utilities sector. The contract was awarded to support strategic cyber security initiatives and ensure compliance to the latest industry regulated cyber security standards.

Quote by Ryan Simpson, Vice President, Consulting Services, Engineering, at Alithya:

"Alithya is excited to provide services in an area that has become critical to all industries. Our expertise in Operational Technology cyber security is unmatched, and we look forward to leveraging our wealth of expertise to help our customers strengthen their security posture. The frequency of cyber attacks is increasing exponentially, and as operational plants continue to be targeted worldwide for cyber attacks, it is more important than ever to ensure a secure "defence in depth" strategy to prevent breaches for facilities that provide essential services."

Areas of work within the contract will build upon existing cyber security practices in a continual effort to improve the prevention, detection, mitigation, and response capabilities for process systems, while aligning with regulatory requirements.

Alithya's portfolio includes decades of work in regulatory compliance, including assisting other top tier customers to identify and address cyber security challenges, and to implement strategies to improve system resilience.

To learn more about Alithya's end-to-end Operational Technology cyber security services, visit https://www.alithya.com/en/cyber-security.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the US and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya

For further information: Benjamin Cerantola, Senior Advisor, Communications, 514 285-0006 # 6480, [email protected]

Related Links

http://alithya.com/

