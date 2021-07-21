New Higher Education Practice helping universities to meet the growing demands of the digital age

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) is proud to unveil its Higher Education practice, aimed at accompanying universities in the digital transformation of their unique organizational processes.

Launched this year, Alithya's Higher Education practice has gained steady momentum in a very receptive sector. To date, five top-tier Canadian institutions have initiated projects with Alithya. With nearly 100 public and private universities and colleges in Canada, and more than 5,000 higher education institutions in the United States, the potential market for Alithya's Higher Education practice is significant. Alithya's specialized team continues to grow as it targets expansion into those markets.

Personalized experiences: An incentive for the digital transition of universities

As Millennials continue to push the boundaries of connectivity and lifestyle preferences, higher education institutions must address the digital demands of their clientele, who seek more modernized and simplified user experiences to help facilitate and democratize their access to information. Traditional administrative processes have relied upon volumes of printed information stored in filing cabinets, resulting in much of that information being overlooked due to a lack of virtual access. Accordingly, these institutions face increased pressure to develop business models that address those demands.

Successful architecture

Alithya's visionary Higher Education practice has stepped into that void to provide institutions with tailored digital transformation plans that will enable them to provide digital access to a wide variety of services, while tapping into stored information in order to gain valuable insight and analysis into the ambitions, expectations, and evolving demands of their students. Once an institution's needs and goals are clearly assessed, Alithya experts tailor specific solutions to address those needs by harnessing the power of Student/Institutional CRM, cloud-based Student Information Systems (SIS), Cloud ERP, and more. Capitalizing on years of experience in integrating the core architectural elements of organizations, and in aligning those elements with their business objectives and end-user needs, Alithya's Higher Education practice injects value-added expertise into projects to assist institutions in overcoming the unique challenges of their digital transformations.

Quote by Damien Dumas, Higher Education Digital Transformation Specialist, Alithya

Alithya's Higher Education practice is being led by Damien Dumas, an industry veteran with more than 35 years of IT management experience. In his role as Higher Education Digital Transformation Specialist, Mr. Dumas is leveraging his extensive experience in solution architecture, including cloud-based Student Information Systems, CRM, and BI to develop and grow Alithya's practice:

"With Alithya's extensive experience and expertise in a variety of specialized sectors, and a clearly articulated plan for addressing the specific needs of universities, the sector has been very receptive to our new practice. Universities recognize that there is an urgent need to advance their digital transformation projects in order to remain competitive in the 21st century."

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

