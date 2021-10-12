Alithya And Utz Quality Foods To Present At Microsoft Community Summit NA

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA ) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,300 highly qualified professionals and offering enterprise cloud solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, is a premier sponsor at Microsoft Community Summit North America (NA), October 12-15, 2021 in Houston, Texas, and will present 11 sessions over the three-day event.

Summit NA is the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft ecosystem, and is designed for business and technology professionals, system administrators, business analysts and developers who are using, recently implemented or considering Microsoft Business Applications.

Alithya will lead 11 sessions on a variety of topics including What Can We Do with IoT and ERP, Azure Full Stack Implementation with D365 F&O, What's the Difference Between Dataverse Database & Dataverse for Teams, Maximize Customer Potential by Connecting your Data, PowerApps and more. The full list of Alithya sessions can be found here: https://www.alithya.com/en/insights/blog-posts/community-summit-2021-alithya-led-sessions.

On October 13, 10:30 am-11:20 AM CDT, Utz Quality Foods, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, will discuss its partnership with Alithya to implement a Microsoft Business Intelligence solution to make relevant and timely decisions from one single source of the truth. Microsoft BI is helping Utz work more efficiently to manage exceptions; problem solve quickly on fast and changing targets; and get visibility into operational trends that allow the business to make critical decisions for improved operational efficiencies.

Quote from John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Alithya Microsoft Practice:

"Microsoft Business Intelligence is the perfect solution for manufacturers like Utz to get deep insights into operational and performance trends and empower employees to better spend time on value creation."

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

About Alithya and its Microsoft Practice

Alithya is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company counts on 3,300 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics.

Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a practice that covers Microsoft Dynamics, Azure, Power Apps, Business and Advanced Analytics, and Digital Solutions. Focused on business outcomes and delivering a digital transformation that starts with go live, Alithya has delivered Microsoft solutions to hundreds of clients across manufacturing, professional services and healthcare industries.

