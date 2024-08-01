MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announces its inclusion among the top resellers of accounting software packages in North America, securing a distinguished position in the Top 5 on Accounting Today's VAR 100 list for 2024.

Each year, the editorial team of Accounting Today ranks North America's top resellers of accounting software packages from various vendors. This accolade underscores Alithya's commitment to innovation in the business transformation space, particularly in relation to enterprise resource planning (ERP) modernization efforts.

Among the trends shaping Alithya's approach to ERP implementation is growing interest in AI technologies embedded within those systems, and related focus on cybersecurity. With more than 20 years of experience as an award-winning partner of both Microsoft and Oracle, Alithya is on the front lines of implementation at this important juncture, providing clients with innovative solutions for the future of their businesses.

Quote by Bernard Dockrill, Chief Operating Officer at Alithya:

"We're delighted by this honor, which is a testament to our commitment and expertise in implementing both Microsoft and Oracle ERP Cloud solutions that drive the digital transformations of our clients. This recognition reflects Alithya's ability to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries."

For more information on Alithya's comprehensive range of ERP implementation services that are helping companies modernize their technology footprint, visit https://www.alithya.com/en/services/enterprise-transformation/enterprise-resource-planning-erp.

For more information on Accounting Today's VAR 100 list, visit https://www.accountingtoday.com/data/the-2024-var-100

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

SOURCE Alithya Canada inc.

Information: Benjamin Cerantola, Director, Communications, [email protected]