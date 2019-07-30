Alithya Achieves the 2019/2020 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

Alithya is honored by Microsoft for achieving

outstanding sales and innovation.

MONTREAL, July 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") – and its Fullscope division, a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (formerly Dynamics AX and CRM) – has achieved the prestigious 2019/2020 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Alithya in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2019/2020 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit, taking place October 1-4, 2019, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications came during Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 16-18, 2019, in Las Vegas, United States. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Alithya for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

Alithya is dedicated to supplying valuable solutions that help customers achieve a competitive advantage by working with them to identify the best solutions and services that accommodate their business needs while excelling in customer satisfaction. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, Alithya leverages the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions and unparalleled value to their customers. Alithya 2019 honors include finalist for: Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year and for two Canadian IMPACT Awards; Application Innovation Award - Manufacturing, and the Business Applications Innovation Award - Finance & Operations and achieving Microsoft Inner Circle for the 14th year in a row.

Alithya provides namely implementation, training and consultation in North America and Europe for small, midsize and corporate businesses using business enterprise applications. Alithya specializes among others in Dynamics, Azure, business analytics, digital solutions, advanced analytics, application development and architecture to develop and deploy solutions, such as ERP, CRM, BI and Digital Solutions that help leading global companies across industries, including Alltech, Inolex, Aventics and Insulet get to market faster and achieve continued success.

"This is the 14th year in row we have had the honor of achieving Microsoft's Inner Circle and what an honor it is, said John Scandar, Senior Vice President Alithya US. "Every year, our top priority is helping our customers transform their business by focusing on their business outcomes, so to achieve this recognition consecutively for so many years exemplifies what we work so hard to accomplish. We are so grateful to achieve Inner Circle and look forward to accomplishing it again."

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors.

Fullscope became part of the Alithya Group in November of 2018. Alithya's Microsoft practice covers a wide array of capabilities including Dynamics, Azure, business analytics, digital solutions, advanced analytics, application development and architecture. Focused on business outcomes, our combined companies have delivered Microsoft ERP, CRM, BI and digital solutions to over 1,200 clients.

Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, the company is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to www.alithya.com.

