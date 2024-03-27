ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD WINS GALLUP EXCEPTIONAL WORKPLACE AWARD FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

LAVAL, QC, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in convenience and mobility, has once again won the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). It is the third consecutive year that Couche-Tard has received the award, which recognizes the world's most engaged workplace cultures.

"Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work. Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace," said Jon Clifton, Gallup chief executive officer.

The GEWA winners' ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 11 times higher than the global average. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 33% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

With workplaces around the world continuing to experience disruption, Gallup recognized Couche-Tard for its ability to engage and develop its people in innovative ways.

"Creating a great experience for our customers begins with having engaged teams. Our annual myVOICE engagement survey, facilitated by Gallup, helps us continue improving in our efforts to foster an environment where our people can thrive, grow in their careers, and be their authentic selves," said Ina Strand, Chief People Officer at Couche-Tard. "With record participation in this past year's survey, we're honored that our investment in our employees' growth and engagement has been recognized with the GEWA for a third consecutive year."

"There is nothing more important to me than protecting and promoting the One Team culture we have fostered at Couche-Tard," said Brian Hannasch, Couche-Tard President and CEO. "As this recognition from Gallup shows, we have continued to live by our values, and our people have continued to feel heard, valued and respected at work. Looking ahead, we will identify ways to further build on our record engagement and our winning workplace."

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. More than 150,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

