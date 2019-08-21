Alimentation Couche-Tard to release its first quarter results for fiscal year 2020 on September 4, 2019

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX: ATD.B) will release its first quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, after the closing of the TSX. Couche-Tard will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 5th, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT) to present its first quarter of fiscal 2020 financial results. As such, Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer, will be the speakers and will answer questions from analysts. Therefore, Couche-Tard invites analysts known to the Corporation to submit their two questions to its management before 7:00 P.M. (EDT) on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, at investor.relations@couche-tard.com.

Financial analysts, investors, media and any individuals interested in listening to the webcast on Couche‑Tard's results, which will take place online on Thursday, September 5th, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT), can do so by either accessing the Corporation's website at https://corpo.couche tard.com and by clicking in the "Investor Relations/Corporate presentations" section, or by dialing 1‑866‑865-3087 followed by the access code 2366048#.

Rebroadcast: For individuals who will not be able to listen to the live webcast, a recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for a period of 90 days.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland.

In addition, under licensing agreements, more than 2,150 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 15 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 16,000 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., please visit: https://corpo.couche tard.com.

For further information: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Jean Marc Ayas, Manager, Investor Relations, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4619, investor.relations@couche-tard.com; Questions from media - Media Relations: Laurence Myre Leroux, Advisor, Global Communications, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4112, communication@couche-tard.com

