LAVAL, QC, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche‑Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today announcing that all the candidates proposed as Directors in its Management Proxy Circular dated July 10, 2023, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders attending or represented by proxy at the meeting. This year marks the departure of Mr. Jacques D'Amours, a co-founder of the Corporation, from Couche-Tard's Board of Directors. We could not be more grateful for his immense contribution to the growth, culture and overall success of the Corporation over the span of his 34-year career and tenure as corporate director since 2014. As part of our Board Succession program and to ensure the transition of our founders' culture, we are pleased to welcome Mr. D'Amours' daughter, Ms. Marie-Ève D'Amours to the Board of Directors this year.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below:

NOMINEE IN FAVOR

(#) IN FAVOR

(%) WITHHELD

(#) WITHHELD

(%) Alain Bouchard 720,248,683 94.41 42,636,512 5.59 Louis Vachon 741,776,005 97.23 21,109,192 2.77 Jean Bernier 760,048,651 99.63 2,836,546 0.37 Karinne Bouchard 730,718,535 95.78 32,169,537 4.22 Eric Boyko 689,343,421 90.36 73,544,649 9.64 Marie-Eve D'Amours 730,734,277 95.79 32,153,795 4.21 Janice L. Fields 756,149,955 99.12 6,738,117 0.88 Eric Fortin 726,064,909 95.17 36,823,163 4.83 Richard Fortin 684,292,397 89.70 78,595,673 10.30 Brian Hannasch 753,786,873 98.81 9,101,199 1.19 Mélanie Kau 653,063,146 85.60 109,824,926 14.40 Marie Josée Lamothe 759,653,511 99.58 3,234,561 0.42 Monique F. Leroux 759,522,879 99.56 3,365,193 0.44 Réal Plourde 683,773,961 89.63 79,114,109 10.37 Daniel Rabinowicz 754,368,515 98.88 8,519,557 1.12 Louis Têtu 755,324,038 99.01 7,564,034 0.99

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the issuance of the Notes as well as the use of proceeds therefrom. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

For further information: Investor relations: Jean-Philippe D. Lachance, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4619, [email protected]; Media relations: Lisa Koenig, Head of Global Communications, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 6611, [email protected]