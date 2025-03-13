LAVAL, QC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD), a global leader in convenience and mobility, today held a media event in Tokyo, Japan regarding updates on its proposal to acquire Seven & i Holdings., Ltd. ("7&i").

While speaking at the event, Couche-Tard's management team reiterated the information in its press release dated March 10, 2025. Management also reaffirmed its intention to maintaining 7&i's role as an important part of Japan's emergency response infrastructure, protecting the privacy and security of customers, and investing in the growth of the business.

The slides shown at the Tokyo event can be found on Couche-Tard's corporate website at Events & Presentations | Couche-Tard Corporate. Couche-Tard has also launched a new website to provide stakeholders, particularly in Japan, additional insights into creating a global convenience champion including Couche-Tard's approach to customers, employees, franchisees and local communities. To learn more visit www.growingseven.com.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com

