ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN EUROPEAN RETAIL ASSETS FROM TOTALENERGIES

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today it has completed the acquisition of certain European retail assets from TotalEnergies. As previously announced on March 16, 2023, this acquisition includes 100% of TotalEnergies' retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands, as well as a 60% controlling interest in the entities in Belgium and Luxembourg. The retail assets encompass 2,175 sites, with 1,191 located in Germany, 562 in Belgium, 378 in the Netherlands, and 44 in Luxembourg. The majority are company-owned (69%) with the balance being dealer-owned (31%).

The transaction was financed using the Corporation's available cash, US Commercial Paper program, and term loans.

"With this acquisition, we are entering four new countries and significantly expanding our reach in Europe. We are very excited to welcome these new team members and stores into the Couche-Tard family and are confident that they are a great fit with our company and culture" said Brian Hannasch, President and CEO of Couche-Tard. "We have a proven track record of successful integrations and have already identified local talent to lead in each country. We look forward to our journey of growing together as we bring lasting value to our customers, business, and shareholders."

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. More than 150,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Mathieu Brunet, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4362, [email protected]; Questions from media - Media Relations: Chris Barnes, Global Communications, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 6611, [email protected]