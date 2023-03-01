ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING FOR THE SALE OF 52 SITES IN ATLANTIC CANADA

LAVAL, QC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today that, as part of the agreement reached with the Competition Bureau in relation to the Corporation's acquisition of the Wilsons network announced on August 30, 2022, it has completed the sale of 52 sites to Harnois Énergies with the approval of the Competition Bureau. This transaction now completes the acquisition of Cape D'Or Holdings Limited, Barrington Terminals Limited and other related holding entities, which operate an independent convenience store and fuel networks in Atlantic Canada under the Esso, Wilsons Gas Stops and Go! Stores brands ("Wilsons").

With its acquisition of the Wilsons network, net of the sale of 52 sites to Harnois Énergies, Couche–Tard is adding 45 corporate-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel locations and more than 120 dealer locations in Atlantic Canada as well as a marine fuel terminal in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"We are pleased to welcome the Wilsons network into the family and look forward to its integration," said Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard. "The addition of this strong network further strengthens our position in Atlantic Canada, and we are excited to add great team members to the Couche-Tard family," concluded Mr. Hannasch.

National Bank Financial acted as financial advisor to Couche-Tard on the sale of the 52 sites to Harnois Énergies.

