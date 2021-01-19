Offers Striking Aesthetics with Installation Ease for a Superior Overall Value

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gentek®, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products, announced today the launch of the ALIGN™ Composite Cladding System – and there's nothing else like it. ALIGN provides the architectural beauty of real wood with easier installation and better overall value for remodelers, builders and homeowners.

ALIGN offers one of the lowest total installed cost of cladding without sacrificing curb appeal – resulting in higher profitability. The system features:

ALIGN™ Composite Cladding System is taking the lead in future-forward building materials (PRNewsfoto/Gentek)

Impressive style with a 7-inch flat face exposure and authentic cedar mill grain texture.

Heightened structural strength with patented (GP) 2 Technology ® that meets or exceeds industry test standards for windload, workability, flame spread/smoke development, weatherability and termite resistance.

Technology that meets or exceeds industry test standards for windload, workability, flame spread/smoke development, weatherability and termite resistance. Self-aligning stack lock, providing quicker and easier installation than fiber cement and engineered wood while requiring fewer labourers to get the job done.

Compared to other cladding types, ALIGN is the clear choice for homeowners as well.

"Superior aesthetics with installation ease and best overall market value: everything perfectly ALIGNs in this innovative composite cladding system," said Philippe Bourbonniere, executive vice president, Gentek Building Products. "As a true building products partner, we are dedicated to making projects easier, more efficient and more rewarding to complete."

ALIGN Composite Cladding is backed by a lifetime limited warranty, is virtually maintenance-free and offers compatible trim, windows and accessories. It's available in a curated palette of 20 fade-resistant colours, helping homeowners achieve a variety of looks while eliminating the cost and need for costly repainting in the future.

Want to visualize ALIGN on your home? Take your project to the next level with the Gentek Visualizer. This easy-to-use program lets you create before and after shots featuring a variety of colour schemes. For more information on the ALIGN Composite Cladding System, visit aligncompositecladding.com. For more information on Gentek Building Products, visit gentek.ca

About Gentek

Gentek's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Gentek operates more than 20 company-owned supply centers across Canada and is owned by Associated Materials, LLC. For more information, or to locate your local Gentek supply centre, visit gentek.ca.

SOURCE Gentek

