Algonomy Enables ZALORA to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Experiences

ZALORA with presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia & Brunei, Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan, helps customers discover authentic products from over 3000 brands across a variety of categories, from apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, pre-loved, and lifestyle products including home & living. As a customer-first brand, ZALORA is committed to providing a seamless shopping experience across devices and channels.

ZALORA will leverage Algonomy's real-time Customer Data Platform to unify all customer interactions and activate personalized interactions across all digital channels. The supporting library of 150+ pre-built personalization algorithms, which includes Deep Recs, will ensure shoppers are engaged with the right set of product recommendations, optimized for their individual preferences and stage in the buying journey.

In addition, Algonomy's Xen AI, the patented composite decisioning engine will help ZALORA pick the right strategy for every interaction, considering their engagement, conversion or revenue goals. Personalization will also influence a shopper's search and browse results based on their real-time behavior, making online shopping coherent and friction-free at every step.

"We are proud to serve a diverse set of customers from different lifestyles, and celebrate the individuality of every shopper. Personalization is therefore a central part of our customer experience, and our discussions with Algonomy helped us improve our personalization efforts. We're excited about the customer engagement and revenue opportunities ahead of us and Algonomy's innovative capabilities such as Visual AI that will make online shopping more human-like for our customers. ZALORA is committed to giving customers the best online shopping experience possible," said Alessio Romeni, Chief Revenue Officer at ZALORA.

"ZALORA is a customer-centric company and we're delighted to partner with them as they look to solidify their position as the market leader," said Ravi Shankar, SVP Customer Success at Algonomy. "Algonomy's investments extend beyond just the ACE platform with our personalization experts who are partnering with our customers and enabling their transformation, ensuring their success in this digital-first world."

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry's only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) platform with built-in customer activation and analytics for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration & analytics, merchandising analytics and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers, consumer brands, quick serve restaurant chains, convenience stores and more, and has a global presence spanning over 20 countries. Some of their top customers include Walmart, Comcast, Honeywell, Carrefour, Love's, Future Group, Flipkart, L'Oreal, Coop, United Supermarkets, Price chopper, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, KFC, Dominos, Alshaya, and Robinsons.

To learn more, visit www.algonomy.com

