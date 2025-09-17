Algonomy's Active Content Works Alongside Grupo Comercial Chedraui to Drive Dynamic Content Personalization of its Marketing Campaigns

Grupo Comercial Chedraui steps forward in the evolution of real-time personalization across multiple digital channels to enhance the customer experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Algonomy, a global leader in algorithmic customer engagement, today announced the launch of Active Content, a breakthrough solution designed to help marketers leverage existing data sources in their organization to create and dynamically deliver live one-to-one personalized content at the moment of engagement, also known as open-time personalization. Retail leader Grupo Comercial Chedraui has worked with Algonomy to roll out Active Content as a key pillar in its personalization strategy, aimed at delivering meaningful, real-time content to its customers across channels like email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Enhancing the customer experience: Grupo Comercial Chedraui leverages Algonomy's Active Content to scale hyper-personalization across digital marketing channels.

Active Content enables marketers to create visually engaging and hyper-personalized dynamic content blocks by stitching together real-time input from multiple data source systems, such as product catalogs, customer profiles, loyalty programs, recommendation engines, or CSV files. With a no-code, marketer-friendly interface, it eliminates traditional IT dependencies and allows teams to reduce campaign setup and launch times dramatically.

"Today's shoppers expect every message to be timely, contextual, and personalized. Active Content allows brands to deliver exactly that, at scale, while reducing campaign creation cycles from weeks to days," said R Muthuraj, SVP – Strategic Accounts of Algonomy.

Rafael Orozco, Director of Marketing and CRM at Grupo Comercial Chedraui, commented, "At Chedraui, we are strongly committed to understanding the needs of families to provide them with superior shopping experiences, as well as the best prices and an efficient product assortment. Through technology such as Active Content, we are one step ahead in evolving the way we connect with customers. Now we can personalize every interaction in real time, ensuring that our messages are not only timely and relevant, but also truly matching the needs and preferences of each of our customers.

Thanks to the adoption of Algonomy, the marketing team will have the tools at their fingertips to move faster, innovate continuously, and strengthen customer loyalty across all digital touchpoints."

With this implementation, Grupo Comercial Chedraui plans to take its value proposition to the next level. Thanks to omnichannel hyper-personalization, the company will be able to enhance the creation of experiences and emotional connections.

Key Capabilities of Active Content

Creates one-to-one personalized visuals by enabling data mashup across multiple sources, such as CDP, CRM, recommendation engines, CSV files, etc.

Generates real-time personalized content dynamically at the moment of engagement (open-time personalization).

Connects seamlessly with existing marketing technology stacks.

Empowers marketers with a no-code drag-and-drop interface to design campaigns effortlessly.

Retailers using Active Content can deploy campaigns significantly faster, achieving up to 90% of time reduction. Enhanced visual storytelling boosts conversion rates by 30%, while scalable hyper-personalization enables use cases like real-time pricing in emails, dynamic content based on product affinity, and loyalty messaging.

This implementation represents a significant collaboration between Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Algonomy, bringing their shared vision of scalable, real-time personalization to fruition. It highlights their ability to extend AI-driven personalization seamlessly across multiple marketing channels efficiently.

About Algonomy

Algonomy helps consumer businesses maximize customer value by automating decisioning across their retail business lifecycle, with AI-enabled solutions for eCommerce, Marketing, Merchandising, and Supply Chain. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading brands, with a global presence spanning over 20 countries. Our innovations have garnered recognition from top industry analysts such as Gartner and Forrester. More at www.algonomy.com.

About Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui is a company founded in 1970 with two business segments: self-service stores in Mexico and the United States. Its stores offer the most complete assortment of consumer goods, perishables, food, general merchandise, clothing, and electronics. As of June 2025, Grupo Chedraui has 586 stores in Mexico divided into the following formats: Tienda Chedraui (213), Super Chedraui (83), Super Che (8), Supercito (246), and Tiendas Arteli (36); while in the United States it operates a total of 384 Stores divided into: 70 stores under the El Super brand, 60 under the Fiesta brand, and 254 under the Smart & Final brand.

Chedraui has positioned itself as a leader in the food retail industry, always focused on improving the shopping experience through programs such as MiChedraui and various innovative initiatives. Chedraui is a publicly traded corporation with variable capital created under the name Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V., which operates hypermarkets and supermarkets in Mexico and the United States. Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHDRAUI." For additional information about Chedraui, visit www.grupochedraui.com.mx .

