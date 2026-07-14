Alfar Capital Unites Québec's Largest Re-Roofing Workforce to Build an Eastern Canadian Leader, Alongside Walter Capital

MONTREAL, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Alfar Capital has partnered with Toiture Couture and Couverture Montréal-Nord to commence a re-roofing platform built to lead consolidation across Eastern Canada, together with Walter Capital Partners.

Toiture Couture, based in Montréal, has built its name on re-roofing and maintenance for commercial and industrial property owners and managers, delivered in part through its dedicated Groupe Maintenance Couture division. Couverture Montréal-Nord brings deep technical capability in large-scale institutional projects. Together they cover the full range of services, end-markets and sales channels across the Greater Montréal Area.

Together, the two companies employ 330 people, the largest roofing workforce in Québec. In a market defined by labour scarcity and fragmentation, that scale is the platform's clearest advantage and the foundation Alfar intends to build on through further partnerships across Québec, Ontario and the Maritimes.

The shareholders of Toiture Couture and Couverture Montréal-Nord remain significantly invested alongside Alfar Capital and Walter Capital Partners, and continue to lead their businesses. That continuity reflects how Alfar partners: backing proven operators and giving them the capital and support to grow.

"Toiture Couture's unmatched focus on maintenance in Québec through its dedicated service division, combined with Couverture Montréal-Nord's distinctive technical capabilities in complex institutional projects, gives us a best-in-class operational blueprint from which to commence this platform. This is the kind of partnership Alfar was built for, backing proven entrepreneurs and giving them the capital and operational support to grow," said Fares Kabbani, Founder, Managing Partner at Alfar Capital.

"This partnership allows us to go even further in our commitment to raising the standards of our industry by putting forward the strategy, expertise and culture that have made us a reference," said Maryse Couture, CEO of Toiture Couture.

Pierre-Olivier Nadeau, President of Couverture Montréal-Nord, commented: "We are bringing together complementary expertise, significant resources and a shared vision for long-term growth. While preserving the identities that have made each of us successful, this partnership will allow us to accelerate our development, better serve our clients and play a leading role in the consolidation of the re-roofing market in Eastern Canada."

About Toiture Couture

Founded in 1981, Toiture Couture is an established re-roofing contractor serving industrial and commercial property owners and managers. The company provides re-roofing services, as well as inspection, repair and maintenance services through its dedicated Groupe Maintenance Couture division. With over 45 years of experience and more than 130 employees, Toiture Couture has built a strong market position as a trusted partner with recognized expertise in complex industrial projects.

www.toiturecouture.com/en/

About Couverture Montréal-Nord

Founded in 1954, Couverture Montréal-Nord is a well-established re-roofing contractor serving the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The company offers complete services including inspection, repairs, maintenance, installation, and roof replacement. With over 70 years of experience and more than 200 employees, Couverture Montréal-Nord holds a strong market position as a trusted partner for large-scale and complex projects.

www.couverturemontrealnord.com

About Alfar Capital

Alfar Capital is a private equity fund for entrepreneurs that uses a diverse playbook to achieve superior returns. The company's team of proven entrepreneurs with a long-standing track record of successful partnerships understands the challenges that business owners face and has the operational expertise to support their long-term growth ambitions.

www.alfarcap.com

SOURCE Alfar Capital Management GP Inc

Fares Kabbani, [email protected]