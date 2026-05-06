MONTREAL, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Alfar Capital, a Montreal-based, entrepreneur-led private equity firm, and Couverture Montreal-Nord are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating growth and consolidating the re-roofing industry in Eastern Canada.

With more than 70 years of multi‑generational expertise, Couverture Montreal-Nord has built a strong market reputation through high‑quality execution, recognized capabilities in complex projects, and a comprehensive turnkey service offering. Supported by an experienced management team led by Pierre‑Olivier Nadeau, the company holds a leading position in its market.

Pierre-Olivier Nadeau, President of Couverture Montreal-Nord, commented: "We are proud to partner with Alfar Capital to accelerate our growth while preserving the values that have defined our company for over 70 years. This partnership allows us to leverage additional resources, expand our capabilities, and position ourselves as the re-roofing service provider of choice for multi-location commercial clients operating across Eastern Canada."

This partnership represents an important step forward, supported by a shared commitment to building a scalable, high-performing market leader. Following the transaction, the existing management team will remain in place and continue to lead day‑to‑day operations. The partnership will pursue a disciplined growth strategy focused on scaling operations, expanding service capabilities, and selectively partnering with best-in-class re-roofing contractors to build the leading commercial and industrial re-roofing platform in Eastern Canada.

"This partnership reflects our confidence in the company's leadership, culture, and long‑term prospects," said Fares Kabbani, Founder and Managing Partner at Alfar Capital. "We look forward to partnering with the team as they continue to build on a strong foundation in Montreal."

Fasken acted as legal counsel, KPMG LLP as financial and tax due diligence advisor, and Scotiabank (Lee Leblanc) acted as lender to Alfar Capital in connection with the transaction.

About Couverture Montreal-Nord

Founded in 1954, Couverture Montreal-Nord is a well‑established re-roofing contractor serving the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The company offers complete services including inspection, repairs, maintenance, installation, and roof replacement. With over 70 years of experience, more than 200 employees, and a robust fleet of vehicles, Couverture Montreal-Nord holds a strong market position as a trusted partner for large‑scale and complex projects.

www.couverturemontrealnord.com

About Alfar Capital

Alfar Capital is a private equity fund for entrepreneurs that uses a diverse playbook to achieve superior returns. The company's team of proven entrepreneurs with a long-standing track record of successful partnerships understands the challenges that business owners face and has the operational expertise to support their long-term growth ambitions.

www.alfarcap.com

SOURCE Alfar Capital

For more information: Fares Kabbani - Alfar Capital, [email protected]