MONTREAL, March 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pascal Houle, Chief Operating Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandre Lefebvre, President of Lefebvre & Benoît, as CEO of BMR Group and Executive Vice-President of Sollio Cooperative Group. Mr. Lefebvre replaces Mr. Houle, who had held the position since 2015.

Alexandre Lefebvre, as CEO of BMR Group and Executive Vice-President of Sollio Cooperative Group (CNW Group/Sollio Cooperative Group)

Established almost 60 years ago, Lefebvre & Benoît is one of the largest distributors of building materials in Quebec. BMR Group has been its main shareholder since 2019 and the business has more than 600 employees. Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, Alexandre Lefebvre will also sit on the Executive Committee of Sollio Cooperative Group. He will officially start his new position on March 15. In his new role, Mr. Lefebvre will ensure BMR Group's continued growth in alignment with the company's 2020–2025 Strategic Plan.

"I am happy to welcome Alexandre to our team and have complete confidence in his ability to succeed me as CEO of BMR Group. Alexandre Lefebvre has extensive experience in management and has been head of the family business since 2012. His background, combined with his results, passion, knowledge of the sector, and the values he demonstrates through community engagement convinced the selection committee that he has what it takes to continue to develop BMR Group. I am confident that his experience and his close relationship with customers will serve him well in his new position," said Pascal Houle, Chief Operating Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group.

"I am very proud to join BMR Group—a local company that values entrepreneurship and regional development. Having headed the Lefebvre & Benoit family business for close to 10 years, the time has come to take on a new challenge. I would like to thank the Sollio Cooperative Group management team for their support and for entrusting me with the reins so I can help steer this fantastic organization toward greater success," said Alexandre Lefebvre.

Alexandre Lefebvre will continue to support Lefebvre & Benoit in his role as President of the Board of Directors. Marc-André Lefebvre will now serve as President of the company.

"Marc-André has been involved in the company since a young age, and will be able to call on his extensive knowledge of its inner workings and the dynamics of the market. He will also be backed by a solid, experienced leadership team rooted in the entrepreneurial culture that has been the driving force of Lefebvre & Benoit for over 60 years," added Alexandre Lefebvre.

Alexandre Lefebvre holds an MBA from Queen's University and a BA in Business Administration from the University of Ottawa. Among his many activities, he sits on the Board of Directors of the Independent Lumber Dealers Co-operative, a buying group with sales in excess of $7 billion, and is also a member of the Board of Governors of the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ). In 2017, he was named one of Canada's Top 40 under 40.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with Quebec roots. Since 1922, our daily actions of cultivating, growing, producing, processing and building the economy of tomorrow have been part of the DNA of our 16,150 employees and the 7,000 workers in our affiliated cooperatives. With more than 123,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers grouped in 48 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, as well as two sections—one consisting of hog producers supplying Olymel and the other consisting of independent BMR hardware stores—Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Thanks to its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—Sollio Cooperative Group proudly drives economic and social development in the regions, generating sales of $8.2 billion (and over $11 billion with affiliated cooperatives). Our cooperative values are based on honesty, equality, responsibility and solidarity. Resolutely forward-looking, Sollio Cooperative Group believes in the principles of sustainable development. By 2025, Sollio Cooperative Group is striving to be recognized as the reference point for the Canadian retail sales sectors, the North American agricultural sector and in the agri-food sector internationally. To learn more, visit sollio.coop.

About BMR Group

BMR Group is a subsidiary of Sollio Cooperative Group and operates close to 300 renovation centres and hardware stores in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Retail sales of BMR Group and its members are valued at more than $1.3 billion per year and some 8,000 people work through the network. BMR Group is Quebec's largest hardware retailer, operating under the BMR, La Shop BMR, Agrizone and Potvin & Bouchard banners.

SOURCE Sollio Cooperative Group

For further information: Hugo Larouche, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Sollio Cooperative Group | 514 384 6450, ext. 3604 | [email protected]

Related Links

www.lacoop.coop

