During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

Given the reduced traffic due to the current pandemic, other interprovincial bridges are able to accommodate rerouted travel while the Alexandra Bridge is closed. The full closure of the bridge will allow for needed structural steel replacement work to be completed as quickly as possible. In spring 2021, the remainder of the work will continue from barges, which will allow for the reopening of the bridge. Any required closures after April 30, 2021, will take place during evenings or weekends.

We intend to keep commuters informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

