Alexandra Bridge closed to vehicular traffic
Dec 14, 2020, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic so the work related to the structural steel replacement on the bridge can continue. The closure will take place during the following period:
- from January 2 to April 30, 2021
During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
Given the reduced traffic due to the current pandemic, other interprovincial bridges are able to accommodate rerouted travel while the Alexandra Bridge is closed. The full closure of the bridge will allow for needed structural steel replacement work to be completed as quickly as possible. In spring 2021, the remainder of the work will continue from barges, which will allow for the reopening of the bridge. Any required closures after April 30, 2021, will take place during evenings or weekends.
We intend to keep commuters informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.
