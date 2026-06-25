ALEXANDER ZHAROVSKY, MONTREAL CANADIENS PROSPECT, HEADLINES THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF MAKE YOUR MOVE

The event will also feature Zach Bolduc, Maxime Talbot, Bruno Gervais, and several other hockey personalities on July 11 and 12, in Boisbriand.

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to the official launch of the 10th edition of Make Your Move (MYM), Quebec's premier summer hockey event.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, MYM will present a special edition featuring Alexander Zharovsky, a Montreal Canadiens prospect and KHL Rookie of the Year, Zachary Bolduc (Montreal Canadiens), professional players, former NHL players, and some of the country's most-followed hockey influencers.

HOCKEY REIMAGINED

Founded in 2016 by goaltending coach Olivier Gervais, Make Your Move has become a must-attend event for hockey enthusiasts. The event is also powered by Living Sisu, the sports platform co-founded by Gervais and professional goaltender Zach Fucale (KHL).

"Creativity, fun, the freedom to make mistakes, trying new dekes, and developing goaltending skills--that's what Make Your Move is all about. For the past 10 years, our goal has been to create an event where players can have fun, try new things, and share their passion for hockey with friends and family. It is truly the biggest hockey party of the summer."

-- Olivier Gervais

"I participated in Make Your Move for several years before becoming a co-owner of the tournament. What makes this event special is that it brings together young players, prospects, professionals, and recreational players in a unique atmosphere over one weekend. There is simply nothing else like it in summer hockey in Quebec."

-- Zach Fucale

THE LIVING SISU SHOWDOWN

On Saturday, July 11, the event at the Centre d'Excellence Sports Rousseau will culminate with the highly anticipated Living Sisu Showdown. Confirmed personalities include Alexander Zharovsky, Zach Bolduc, Maxime Talbot, Bruno Gervais, Lewis Le Fou, Eli Sherbatov and Swaggy P.

For the first time in its 10 year history, the tournament will also make a stop in Toronto the following week, on July 18, at Scotiabank Pond.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Media will have access to interviews with Olivier Gervais, Zach Fucale, as well as several players, influencers, and partners attending the launch event.

MEDIA INFORMATION

Date: June 30, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: Pacini, 399 Boulevard Labelle, Rosemère, QC J7A 3V8

PARTNERS

Sports Rousseau | Warrior Hockey | Blue Sports | MNM Sports | BEHY | Collect-Edition | Pacini | Costco | Chel Wear | JPM Marketing Solutions | LHJMQ | Hockey Québec | LiveBarn

SOURCE Press Play

MEDIA RELATIONS: Andy Mailly-Pressoir, 514-557-4756, [email protected]