The Active Sentry Handpiece for the Centurion Vision System is the first and only phaco handpiece with a built-in fluidics pressure sensor

This new technology allows intraocular pressure to remain stable at or near physiological IOP throughout the surgery improving safety, consistency and control during cataract surgery

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, is proud to introduce new phacoemulsification (phaco) technology to Canadian surgeons that automatically stabilizes intraocular pressure (IOP) and reduces surges. The Active Sentry® Handpiece and Intrepid® Hybrid Tip, both designed to improve safety, consistency and control during cataract surgery, are now available in Canada.

Working with the Centurion® Vision System, the Active Sentry Handpiece is the first and only phacoemulsification (phaco) handpiece with a built-in fluidics pressure sensor. The sensor detects fluctuations in real time and engages Active Fluidics™ Technology to provide consistent intraocular pressure (IOP) throughout the whole surgery. The Centurion Vision System with Active Sentry Handpiece allows surgeons to operate at or near physiological IOP. It reduces surge by detecting pressure and triggering precise adjustments to ensure consistency1 maintaining a more stable intraocular environment for more controlled phaco performance.

"Wider fluctuations in IOP do lead to potentially more risk," said Dr. Ike Ahmed, Assistant Professor and Director of the Glaucoma and Advanced Anterior Surgical Fellowship, University of Toronto. "Having a device that allows for surgery at physiological intraocular pressure ultimately means less discomfort for patients, less turbulence and tissue trauma, improved efficiency, and a safer procedure overall."

The Intrepid Hybrid Tip, an update to the popular Intrepid Balanced® Tip, is a novel, proprietary tip with a rounded polymer edge, designed to reduce the risk of capsular tears2 and improve safety in the operating room.3 It has cutting performance suitable for cataract densities up to 3+ and has Fluidics performance and configuration identical to the Intrepid Balanced Tip.3

"We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of best-in-class ocular surgical technologies with the addition of the Active Sentry Handpiece and Intrepid Hybrid Tip," said Brian O'Neal, General Manager of Alcon Canada. "These new innovations redefine phacoemulsification performance in Canada, benefiting surgeons and their patients."

In a study, the Centurion Vision System with Active Sentry upgrades produced the lowest occlusion break surge volumes compared to two previous generation units.4 Another recent study also showed that the Intrepid Hybrid Tip may help surgeons during cataract surgery by adding another layer of protection for the patient.1

About Centurion ® Vision System

The Centurion® Vision System offers a new baseline of safety, consistency and control to every cataract patient. The Centurion Vision system is indicated for emulsification, separation, irrigation, and aspiration of cataracts, residual cortical material and lens epithelial cells, vitreous aspiration and cutting associated with anterior vitrectomy, bipolar coagulation, and intraocular lens injection. Appropriate use of Centurion Vision System parameters and accessories is important for successful procedures. Please refer to the Centurion Vision System Operator's Manual for a complete description of proper use and maintenance, as well as a complete list of contraindications, warnings and precautions.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products that improve people's lives by enhancing their sight. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca.

